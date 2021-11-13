Singer Chris Daughtry postpones tour dates after daughter's sudden death

Singer Chris Daughtry will be postponing his upcoming concert tour dates following the sudden death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah Price.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," the couple said in a statement. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time."

Price was reportedly found dead in her home by Nashville police on Friday, according to People Magazine. In an email to NBC News Saturday, Nashville police was unable to confirm or provide further details in regards to Price's death.

But according to the Daughtry family, further details will be made available at a later date. "The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing," the family said in a statement.

Price and her brother Griffin Daughtry, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous marriage.

Chris, a former "American Idol" contestant, and Deanna also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.

On Saturday morning, Deanna posted a heartfelt tribute to her eldest daughter on Instagram, saying she "would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah."

The mother also revealed that the family is "awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death."

"Our hearts are broken," Deanna said.

Daughtry, the rock band Chris leads, had just kicked off their Dearly Beloved tour earlier this month following the release of their new album of the same name in September. The band has already performed in Cincinnati; Nashville, Tennessee; Providence, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; Niagara Falls, New York; and Syracuse, New York. They were also scheduled to play in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night.

Their shows on Saturday and Sunday in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Uncasville, Connecticut respectively, have since been postponed.

Price's death came shortly after Chris and Deanna celebrated their 21 wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple first met in 2000.