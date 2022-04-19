Singer Roderick 'Pooh' Clark of R&B group Hi-Five dies at 49

Roderick "Pooh" Clark, an original member of the R&B quintet Hi-Five, died on Sunday. He was 49.

"OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK... RIH,” the group wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

A cause of death was unclear.

Current Hi-Five member Marcus Sanders shared his condolences on social media on Monday.

"Roderick 'Pooh' Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother," he wrote in a Facebook post, which included a photo and video of the late group member.

Martinez Little, the band's musical director, also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late singer.

“I am saddened to find out that Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark another member of the famed singing group ‘Hi5’ passed away on Easter Sunday," he wrote Monday.

Little remembered Clark as the "most athletic" member of the band, saying the two often used to play on the court together.

“I still miss the fun times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director," he added. "My condolences to Hi5 and his family. R.I.P. Pooh.”

Russell Neal, Tony Thompson, Roderick Clark (rear), Treston Irby and Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five sit backstage at the Star Plaza in Merrillville, Indiana, in January 1991. Raymond Boyd / Getty Images file

Based in Texas, Hi-Five was founded by Clark, Sanders, Tony Thompson, Russell Neal and Toriano Easley. Thompson died in 2007.

The group is known for their 1991 Billboard No. 1 hit single, "I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)."