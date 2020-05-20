Singer Sia reveals she adopted two teenage sons who were aging out of foster care

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Singer Sia opened up about motherhood and revealed that she adopted two teenage boys who were aging out of foster care.

The singer, wearing her signature wig that covers her face and a giant pink bow, said she adopted her sons last year when they were 18 years old.

"They were aging out of the foster care system," Sia said Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. "Yeah, and I love them."

Typically, those in foster care "age out" of the system when they turn 18 or graduate high school. According to the organization Children's Rights, in 2017 more than 17,000 young people aged out of foster care because they were too old to remain.

The singer, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, didn't reveal any further details about her boys but said being in quarantine has been a little difficult for one of her sons.

"They're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them," she said.

Sia, 44, briefly talked about her adoption in a January article for GQ while discussing her attraction for Diplo.

“This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship," she told the outlet. "If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”