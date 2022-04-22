Singer Tom Grennan injured, robbed in ‘unprovoked attack’ outside NYC bar, manager says

British singer Tom Grennan was hospitalized after an “unprovoked attack and robbery” outside a New York City bar following a performance this week, his manager said.

Grennan was allegedly attacked "in the early morning hours" Thursday "outside a bar in Manhattan" following a Wednesday evening performance at the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan, the manager, John Dawkins, said in a statement Thursday evening.

“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries, which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw,’ Dawkins said.

The 26-year-old “Little Bit of Love” singer is currently crisscrossing the U.S. as a part of his his Spring/Summer 2022 tour.

“Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring,” the statement continued, noting Friday’s show in Washington, D.C., will be postponed.

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding."

It's not clear outside which bar the alleged attack took place.

The New York City Police Department told NBC News early Friday it was unaware of an attack involving Grennan.

"There is no report with that name on file," the department said.

Earlier on Thursday, photos of Grennan’s stop in New York City were shared on his official Twitter account. The photos were accompanied by the caption: “the big apple you lot are magic.”