Singer Tori Kelly had a 'scary few days' after reportedly collapsing due to 'unexpected health challenges'

Singer Tori Kelly said Thursday she's had a "scary few days" and has been experiencing health challenges after she was reportedly hospitalized for blood clots.

The Grammy-award winner, 30, fainted Sunday night while at dinner in downtown Los Angeles with friends, TMZ reported Monday. She had blood clots in her legs and lungs, and was in and out of consciousness, the report said.

Kelly addressed the health scare in handwritten statement on her social media accounts Thursday morning writing: “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.”

“I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

Kelly's reps referred NBC News to that same statement when reached for comment.

Her latest EP “Tori” is still slated to be released Friday.

"Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," Kelly said. "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

She closed her letter to her fans saying she was "truly overwhelmed" by the love and care she received.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" she wrote.

Kelly stepped into the spotlight by posting acoustic song covers on Youtube and appeared on “American Idol” in 2010. She amassed a fan base for her soulful voice and impressive vocal agility.

She released her first EP, entitled “Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly” two years later. She’s also released four studio albums, including her 2015 album “Unbreakable Smile” which was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Nominated five times for Grammy Awards, she took home two of the iconic golden gramophone trophies for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Alone” and Best Gospel Album for “Hiding Place” in 2019.

Celebrities shared comments of support for Kelly on Instagram after she posted the letter.

Singer Jojo commented “We’ve all been praying. You are COVERED IN LOVE AND LIGHT and GOD’s PROTECTION."

Artist Zara Larsson wrote: “Thinking of you!! Get better,” while model Ashley Graham wrote, “Love you sis. Can’t wait for the music!!!!!!!!”