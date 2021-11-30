R&B singer Trey Songz is being investigated after an alleged sexual assault, police in Las Vegas said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report on Sunday about an alleged incident at a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Authorities did not release details about the alleged incident but confirmed that it involves Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson.

"Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made," police said.

A representative for the singer declined to comment on Tuesday.

This is not the first time the singer has been accused of sexual misconduct or intimidation.

In 2017, actress and television personality Keke Palmer accused Songz of "sexual intimidation" after she said that she was included in his music video for "Pick Up The Phone" without her consent. Police were not involved in the incident.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Palmer slammed the singer for filming her despite her saying multiple times that she did not want to make a cameo in the video.

"Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle," she wrote, according to Billboard. "Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes."

Palmer further addressed her accusations during a January 2017 interview with Larry King. She said she was there for a "regular party" and to hang out.

Palmer said when she saw cameras come out, she thought it had nothing to do with her until she was asked to make an appearance in a music video that was being filmed.

The actress told King that she declined the offer multiple times to a producer, an assistant and to Songz.

"I wasn’t in the right mind," she explained in the interview. "I had been drinking and eating, and it wasn’t a professional environment. It was not a place where I’m like I’m in the right mind to decide if this works with my brand, if I like the artist. I know nothing about the artist that is also in the song."

When King asked her to explain what she meant by sexual intimidation, Palmer responded: "I mean, like, I feel as a female often I’m put in situations where sometimes males will use their masculinity, their sexuality to taunt you."

Songz repeatedly denied Palmer's accusations.

"Babygirl buggin. Point blank period," the singer tweeted in 2017. "Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action."

Songz also responded in a lengthy Instagram post.

"So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart," the 2017 post read. "God does too. Words to anyone who’s being tested right now...I feel you, it’ll pass, I’ve been in a million storms...they all pass. Don’t let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter."