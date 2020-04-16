"Saturday Night Live" comedian Michael Che announced that he's going to pay the rent for people living in a New York City public housing building where his grandmother, who died of coronavirus, lived.
"it's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many new yorkers can't even work," he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Che, 36, said he would cover the rent for all 160 units in the building.
Che went on to say that he knows his offer is "just a drop in the bucket" and urged city officials to help those who are struggling.
"I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing AT THE VERY LEAST," he wrote.
Che concluded his post by calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs to act.
The New York City Housing Authority could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
According to NBC New York, de Blasio said in late March that he would pursue a possible rent moratorium, but the outlet reported that so far not much has been done toward that end by the city or state.