Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for attack over Kobe Bryant sexual assault question

Snoop Dogg issued a public apology to Gayle King on Wednesday after attacking her on social media for asking about the Kobe Bryant rape case in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.
King asked Leslie last week in a "CBS This Morning" interview if she thought Kobe Bryant's legacy was "complicated" by a 2003 sexual assault charge. The 48-year-old rapper responded to the interview in an Instagram video by saying King should "back off, b----, before we come get you."
Snoop Dogg said Wednesday that he should have handled it differently.
In an Instagram video, he expressed regret for publicly tearing King down in a "derogatory manner based off of emotions."
“I was raised way better than that," he said. "So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”
The "Gin and Juice" rapper was hit with criticism over his comments as King began receiving death threats over her Kobe Bryant question, according King's best friend, Oprah Winfrey.
Snoop Dogg said in a post Saturday that he didn't threaten King and called himself a "non-violent" person. He went on to explain that he felt King's questioning was "disrespectful" in the wake of the NBA legend and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, dying in a helicopter crash.
It appears that the rapper's apology Wednesday comes after he had "a talk with my momma," according to his video caption.
"I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself," Snoop Dogg said. "A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want them to know that any time you mess up, it’s OK to fix it. It’s OK to man up and say that you’re wrong.”
Bryant was accused in 2003 of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado. He was charged with rape, but the case was dropped after the accuser declined to testify. A civil suit was later settled. The NBA star, who married his wife, Vanessa, in 2001, admitted to having had sex with the woman, but insisted that it was consensual.
King on Thursday responded to the backlash to her interview on Twitter, calling out CBS for posting only a small portion of her interview with Leslie without providing the full context.
"I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified. I'm embarrassed and I am very angry," she said in a video, directly addressing critics. "Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring."