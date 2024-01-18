Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter says she suffered a severe stroke

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, shared on social media early Thursday morning that she suffered a stroke.

"I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," she wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a photo from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

"Like I'm only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all this," she added in a follow-up story.

It's not clear what caused the stroke or what the current condition is of Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus. Representatives for Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Broadus was diagnosed with lupus — a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage the skin, joints, organs or other parts of the body —at the age of 6, she told People Magazine in September.

She said she was feeling “better than I’ve ever been” after taking an all natural, holistic approach to her health.

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she told the magazine. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

“I want to be okay,” she added in that interview. “You’re not going to always be okay, and that’s okay because we’re human, but I want to be okay overall, mentally, physically. And we’re going to get there.”