Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Paul John Vasquez, who played roles in "Sons of Anarchy," "CSI: NY," "How I Met Your Mother" and "ER," has died aged 48.

The actor's rep confirmed his death in an email to NBC News but provided no further details.

Vasquez starred in two episodes of "Sons of Anarchy" in 2011, and also appeared on "Justified" and "NYPD Blue," according to his IMDB page.

He is the second "Sons of Anarchy" actor to die in recent months. Alan O'Neill, who played Hugh in the biker gang crime drama, died in June. He was 47.