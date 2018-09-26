Subscribe to Breaking News emails

'Sons of Anarchy' and 'ER' actor Paul John Vasquez dead at 48

He is the second cast member of the biker gang drama to die in recent months.
by Montez Flenoury and Brooke Glatz /  / Updated 
Image: Paul John Vasquez
Paul John Vasquez appeared on "Sons of Anarchy" in 2011.Paul Vasquez/Twitter

Paul John Vasquez, who played roles in "Sons of Anarchy," "CSI: NY," "How I Met Your Mother" and "ER," has died aged 48.

The actor's rep confirmed his death in an email to NBC News but provided no further details.

Vasquez starred in two episodes of "Sons of Anarchy" in 2011, and also appeared on "Justified" and "NYPD Blue," according to his IMDB page.

He is the second "Sons of Anarchy" actor to die in recent months. Alan O'Neill, who played Hugh in the biker gang crime drama, died in June. He was 47.

