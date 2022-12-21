Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' actor, dies at 55

“General Hospital” star Sonya Eddy has died.

She was 55.

Octavia Spencer first revealed Eddy’s death on her Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside the statement, the “Spirited” actor shared a photo of her dear friend, along with a heartfelt message dedicated to the soap star’s loved ones.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel," Spencer wrote. "Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

The actor’s rep confirmed that she died on Monday.

Friends and followers like Tika Sumpter, Cynthia Bailey, Eric Stonestreet, Rick Gonzalez, Jaimie Alexander and Ant Anstead left supportive messages on Spencer’s post.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend,” he tweeted. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

In a second tweet, “On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

The Concord, California, native attended the University of California, Davis, and majored in theater and dance. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, she was also a licensed vocational nurse.

Eddy made her acting debut on stage in “Ruby Dee’s Zora, Is My Name!” and would go on to be in production of “Comedy of Errors,” “The Crucible,” “Into the Woods” and “South Pacific,” among others.

Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital.” She was on the soap opera from March 2006 until November 2020.

Among her other notable TV credits included “ER,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Glee,” Fresh Off the Boat,” “Seinfeld” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The actor also appeared in films like “Seven Pounds,” Barbershop” and “Coach Carter.”