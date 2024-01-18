Sophie Turner's lawsuit against Joe Jonas to return their children to the U.K. is dismissed

Actor Sophie Turner’s lawsuit requesting that pop star Joe Jonas return their two children to England has been dismissed by a New York judge.

The “Game of Thrones” star and the singer, once one of Hollywood’s favorite young couples, announced their split on Sept. 6 after four years of marriage.

Since their separation, there’s a been a court battle over where their young children, born in 2020 and 2022, will reside.

In September, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas in the U.S. District Court for Southern New York alleging Jonas wrongfully kept their kids in New York City as he was touring with "The Jonas Brothers" instead of returning them to England, where she was filming a series. She accused him of refusing to hand over the children's passports.

A representative for Jonas at the time said the singer believed he and Turner were going to amicably co-parent, adding Jonas didn’t give up the kids' passports because it would have violated a court order in Florida, where their divorce was initiated.

Citing that Jonas and Turner reached a temporary child custody agreement in October in which the parents switched off having time with the kids, a New York judge on Tuesday dismissed the suit with both parties' consent.

The judge also noted that Jonas and Turner filed a consent order containing that parenting agreement with the Family Division of the High Court of England and Wales, which was approved on Jan. 11.

