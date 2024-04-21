Spice Girls stage impromptu reunion at Victoria Beckham's birthday party; perform ‘Stop’ dance

The Spice Girls performed their dance to their song "Stop" when they reunited Saturday to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s birthday party.

In a video posted to Beckham's Instagram, an excited David Beckham recorded his wife, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton doing the dance to their 1997 hit.

"Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!" the fashion designer and former Spice Girl captioned the video, adding the hashtag #SpiceUpYourLife.

Beckham was wearing a sheer mint green dress to ring in her birthday celebrations. She posed for a picture with her husband and their children, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 25, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 19, and Harper Beckham, 12.

"Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much," she captioned a photo of the family, tagging her husband and children.

The video of the former bandmates performing their dance routine garnered a lot of excitement from fans who are hoping for another Spice Girls tour.

Last month, Melanie Brown, known to fans as Mel B, hinted that the group is working on something "very good" while appearing on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

When asked by Hager if fans will be able to catch the Spice Girls on a reunion tour, Brown paused and said, “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” before walking out to laughter from the hosts.

The Spice Girls last set out on tour as a four-person group in 2019, without Victoria Beckham. The last time the original five — Brown, Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton — performed together was for the 2012 Olympics in London.

The group released a throwback video in March 2023 to mark the 25-year anniversary of their hit “Stop.” In the video, the women are stood next to each other and performing the full choreography to the song while dressed in an outfit likely resembling their former monikers: Scary Spice, Posh Spice, Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice and Baby Spice.