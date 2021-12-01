Spotify 2021 Wrapped is here. Here's how to find it.

Spotify released its highly anticipated annual “Wrapped” round-up, a look back at the most popular music of 2021 both for individual users and for the platform as a whole.

For individual users, most can currently see the feature on their app, the list including their top songs of the year, their top artists of the year, top genres, minutes listened and more.

Spotify also announced new features for some users this year, including 2021: The Movie, which created a movie soundtrack using individual listenership data this year, and an "Audio Aura" that helps listeners visualize their music by "assigning a color to each of six mood descriptor categories (including 'happy,' 'calm,' and 'hopeful,') and matching them with tracks on Spotify."

Top global artists included Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber. The most streamed artists in the U.S. included Drake, Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West and Bad Bunny.

The top 10 global songs, some of which also became viral hits on TikTok, included Olivia Rodrigo's "driver's license, " Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and The Kid LAROI's "Stay (with Justin Bieber)."

Among the top 10 global albums on Spotify’s wrapped, Rodrigo's "SOUR" snagged the top spot, with Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" coming in second and Bieber’s “Justice” coming in third.

The music-streaming app also revealed its top 10 podcasts in the world and in the U.S.

Spotify subscribers can access their "Wrapped" 2021 round-up by visiting the app or by clicking here.