Spotify Wrapped returns to everyone's timelines

One of the internet's favorite end-of-year traditions is back.

Music streaming service Spotify released its annual "Wrapped" feature on Wednesday, marking the start of everyone you know posting their most streamed artists, songs and albums of the year on social media.

Spotify Wrapped aggregates data from each user to create both a visual representation of that subscriber's favorite songs and music as well as a playlist featuring those picks.

By mid-morning on Wednesday, #SpotifyWrapped was already trending on Twitter, with many sharing screenshots of their annual round-up (or cracking jokes about it).

Some on social media declared this year's round up the "most accurate" Spotify Wrapped thus far.

"this is maybe the most accurate, my favourite spotify wrapped," one user tweeted.

Others just poked fun at how exposed the round-ups make them feel.

“spotify wrapped shows your true music taste like front-facing camera shows your true face,” one user tweeted.

“in girl world, Spotify Wrapped day is the one day in a year when a girl can openly be the insane depressed woman she is and no other girls can say anything about it,” joked another user, parodying a popular quote from the film “Mean Girls.”

Spotify said data showed users’ most streamed global artist of 2022 was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. His music received more than 18.5 billion streams this year, according to the streaming service.

On Bad Bunny’s heels in second place was singer Taylor Swift, who was also the most streamed female artist. Spotify also declared Swift, who released "Midnights" last month, as the most viral artist of 2022.

Third place went to Canadian rapper Drake, and fourth place went to fellow Canadian artist The Weeknd.

K-pop band BTS claimed the final top spot.

In 2022, Harry Styles' "As It Was" was the most-streamed global song on Spotify. British indie rock band Glass Animals' song "Heat Wave" was Spotify's top pick for "most shared lyrics."

In the days leading up to Spotify Wrapped’s release, many tweeted that they were tired of waiting for their results.

The Spotify Wrapped feature has become so popular that some third parties have tried to capitalize on its success. Earlier this week, as listeners eagerly awaited Spotify Wrapped's 2022 release, some users began sharing their "Instafest" lineups.

Instafest is an app that uses Spotify data to create a setlist for an imaginary music festival using a listener's top artists. It's unclear if the app uses data from the last year or a user's lifetime data to create the playlist.

The app was created by Anshay Saboo, a student at the University of Southern California. Saboo did not respond to a request for comment.