'Squid Game' season 2 is in the works, director confirms

Netflix's "Squid Game" is back for round 2.
Hwang Dong-hyuk , the director, creator and writer of the nine-episode Korean thriller, confirmed the news in an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday.
“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," he said. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season."
The director said season 2 was still "in the planning process" and did not provide details about a release date or when they would start filming.
He continued: "Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”
Released on Sept. 17, "Squid Game" follows Seong Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, as he and hundreds of other desperate and deeply indebted contestants compete in a violent and often grotesque competition for about $38 million. Only one person can win the prize, and those who lose the series of children’s games pay with their lives.
"Squid Game" became Netflix's biggest-ever series launch, according to Variety.
And the show also highlighted traditional folk games and has since become a source of meme fodder for the internet. On TikTok, #SquidGame has racked up more than 56.5 billion views.