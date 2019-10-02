Breaking News Emails
Stacey Dash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a domestic battery charge, according to documents filed in Pasco County Circuit Court in Florida.
Dash, who is known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1990s comedy “Clueless,” was taken into custody Sunday night by the Pasco County sheriff's office in Land O' Lakes, about 25 miles north of Tampa.
Dash, 52, allegedly got into a verbal argument with a man at a New Port Richey apartment during which she allegedly pushed him and slapped him in the face, according to a sheriff's office report.
"The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed," the report stated.
The actress and former conservative political pundit worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.