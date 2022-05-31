'Stranger Things' sends Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' to No. 1 on iTunes

Thirty-seven years after it debuted, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" is topping music charts.

The English singer's 1985 single is ranked no. 1 on iTunes and in Spotify's top five as of Tuesday after being featured in the season four premiere of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things."

In the episode, which debuted Friday, the song played as it followed the story of Max (Sadie Sink) who is grieving over the death of her brother in season 3.

Bush's iconic new wave hit was the first single from her fifth studio album, "Hounds of Love." At the time of its release, the song peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Many people streaming "Stranger Things" pointed out Bush's song on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: "i just have to say the inclusion of kate bush’s running up that hill (a deal with god) in stranger things 4 episode 4 changed the trajectory of my life and permanently altered my brain chemistry thank you kate bush thank you sadie sink"

"at this point 'running up that hill' is going to be on my spotify wrapped #StrangerThings4," another person tweeted.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things." Netflix

"Stranger Things" is set in the 1980s and follows a group of young people who encounter supernatural events amid government cover-ups in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" released its first volume of seven episodes on Friday. The second volume, which includes episodes eight and nine, will be released on July 1.