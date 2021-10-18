'Succession' star Sarah Snook secretly got married to friend she was on pandemic lockdown with

Sarah Snook, who plays the fashionable and ferocious Siobhan Roy on HBO's hit "Succession," has revealed that she secretly got married months ago.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Snook, 33, told Vogue Australia of comedian Dave Lawson, 43.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic," she said. "We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard."

Sarah Snook plays Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, daughter of Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, on "Succession" on HBO. Graeme Hunter / HBO

Snook — who is also Australian, though her American accent on "Succession" would have anyone fooled — told Vogue she proposed on Halloween of last year, and the small wedding ceremony was held in Brooklyn, New York, with her roommates and co-star Ash Zukerman, who plays a former love interest of Siobhan's on the show.

She said she wore a vintage velvet Chloé coat, and both she and Lawson sported Blundstone boots.

Suffice to say, Snook doesn't exactly relate with her character on "Succession," a show about the Roy family, owners of a massive media and entertainment conglomerate. Snook's character, nicknamed Shiv, is an heir to the Roy fortune, and sometimes the apparent heir to the company throne.

“It’s been an interesting one to see break through,” she said of the role, which earned her a 2020 Emmy nomination.

Sarah Snook with her on-screen husband Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen. Zach Dilgard / HBO

"I always feel like I’ve played by choice and good fortune, interesting, complex, strong and a good diversity of women, in terms of their characters. They often have a strength and they’re not pushovers, but there’s usually been a redeeming softness that they’re protecting," she said. "And Shiv has that as well, but her defense of that softness is so different from who I am as a person."

"I have no idea what it is like to be a billionaire, other than through research. Whereas, I’m on this farm with Dave in nature and I’m like, 'Woo hoo,'" she told Vogue Australia of living in the woods near Melbourne with her new husband.

Some of Snook's other work in TV and film includes "Pieces of a Woman" and "Steve Jobs."

"Succession" season three premiered on HBO on Sunday after a pandemic-forced hiatus.