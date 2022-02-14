Super Bowl 2022: The most memorable moments of the night

It was a very L.A. Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl in front of a home crowd at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

But the win wasn't the only thing people were talking about Sunday.

The hot weather made visitors break a sweat. The halftime show, featuring legendary rappers, paid tribute to the city of stars. Some of those stars (including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Kanye West) joined the crowd to watch the game in person; others were featured in commercials that appeared throughout the game.

Here's a look at the night's most memorable moments.

The heat

Los Angeles experienced high temperatures well into the 80s on Sunday as fans poured into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. But the heat didn't faze fans, many of whom trekked from outside L.A. to see the game.

“This is our winter,” Bengals fan Quentin Short said when asked about the warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service later tweeted that Sunday’s game didn't top or match the previous record for the hottest Super Bowl.

Billie Jean King performs the honorary coin toss

To kick off the game, tennis legend Billie Jean King performed the honorary coin toss.

She was joined by several fellow honorary coin toss captains: the California School for the Deaf-Riverside Cubs, members of the High School Girls Flag League of Champions and girls youth tackle football players from the Inglewood Chargers and the Watts Rams.

Tennis.com reported that King conducted the toss to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark sports gender equality legislation.

The coin fell on “heads,” so the Bengals kicked off.

The Rock hypes everyone up ahead of game

Just before the game started, The Rock hyped up the crowd.

“Finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles,” Johnson said in introducing the teams.

“It is time for all of us here, and millions around the world, to bear witness to these incredible players who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts and pride and legacy on this field, because that is what champions do."

He added: “Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to say finally: It is time for the Super Bowl!”

Halftime show pays homage to Los Angeles

From left, 50 Cent, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg perform in the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Rob Carr / Getty Images

The Super Bowl halftime show was a love letter to Los Angeles, featuring hip-hop legends Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige and a surprise appearance by 50 Cent.

Fans were thrilled, with some online hailing it as the best Super Bowl halftime show ever.

And of course, the ads

This year, a highly coveted 30-second spot on NBC’s telecast cost as much as $7 million — up from the average price of $5.6 million CBS logged last year.

Some highlights included an “Austin Powers” reunion, a Lindsay Lohan comeback and an Amazon Echo that reads the minds of celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.