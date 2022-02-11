Super Bowl 2022: The most notable commercials released so far

Super Bowl Sunday will be, per usual, jam packed with ads.

And, as they have done in recent years, many advertisers already released their spots on social media in the days leading up to the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year, a highly coveted 30-second spot on NBC's telecast cost as much as $7 million — up from the average price tag of $5.6 million CBS logged last year.

Some early highlights include an “Austin Powers” reunion, a Lindsay Lohan comeback and an Amazon Echo that reads the minds of celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

Here’s a a round-up of some of the most notable commercials below.

'Austin Powers' cast reunites for General Motors

Some cast members of the "Austin Powers" franchise reunited to save the world after taking over General Motors — the automotive manufacturing company its all electric, zero-emissions future. The commercial includes cameos from Mike Myers, Rob Lowe, Heather Graham, Robert Wagner, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling.

Amazon Alexa is ScarJost's mindreader

In a one minute and 30-second ad for the Amazon Alexa, celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagine a life if their Echo devices could read their minds — what could possibly go wrong?

Lindsay Lohan gets her workout in at Planet Fitness

Lindsay Lohan is making her comeback ... with Planet Fitness? "The Parent Trap" actor is shown in the Super Bowl spot getting her life in order at the gym as the commercial, which opens with a voiceover asking "People are wondering, what's gotten into Lindsay?" In a short window of 30-seconds, the ad also features cameos from former NBA player Dennis Rodman, "Jeopardy" champion Buzzy Cohen and actors Danny Trejo and William Shatner.

A Budweiser commercial, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao directs a Clydesdales (a breed of horse) — a popular fixture of Budweiser commercials — as it overcomes its injury with the help of a dog, a stableman and a vet.

Megan Thee Stallion snacks Flamin' Hot Doritos

The Doritos teaser opens with Megan Thee Stallion — clad in stilettos and a tight red dress — strutting between movie set trailers with a bag of Flamin' Hot Doritos. As she tries to step inside her own, a sloth's hand emerges from her trailer door and removes her name tag.

Zendaya is Sally of 'She Sells Sea Shells'

In a beach-ready commercial for Squarespace, Zendaya stars as the charming Sally from our favorite nursery rhyme, "She Sells Sea Shells." The tongue twister is narrated by none other than rapper André 3000.

This story will continue to be updated during Super Bowl LVI.