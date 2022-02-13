Super Bowl: It’s 85 degrees in Los Angeles. Fans don’t mind.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As unseasonably high temperatures soared well into the 80s in the middle of February, fans pouring into SoFi Stadium welcomed the heat and the sunny weather.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory last week for Los Angeles County through Sunday evening, warning of an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

Highs in the mid- to upper 80s are expected through much of Sunday as 70,000 people pack into the arena, which opened in 2020 and is hosting its first Super Bowl.

Outside, a manmade lake surrounding the stadium became a popular rest point for fans wanting a little shade and quiet before they headed for their seats.

Los Angeles natives John and Jacky Rocha knew it would be hot Sunday and were still surprised when they arrived.

"We expected it, but having to stand in line for 30 minutes just to buy merchandise is definitely a game changer," John Rocha said.

Jacky Rocha, his wife, said it’s the kind of weather that makes “you want to enjoy a beer in the shade” and drink lots of water in between.

A few feet away, Bengals fans Quentin and Linda Short smiled into the sun. The couple flew in last week from Fort Lauderdale and looked forward to even warmer temperatures than in Florida. Quentin, a Cincinnati native, said he was in the sixth grade the last time his hometown team made it into the Super Bowl and wasn’t going to miss his chance to see them in person this year.

“This is our winter,” Quentin Short said of the warm temperatures, wearing shorts, sunglasses and sipping on a beer.

Jacky Short, his wife, added: “It feels amazing with no humidity. We live for days like this.”

Heat-related medical emergencies are top of mind for first responders. At one of the first aid tents surrounding the arena, a medic who asked not to be identified because he isn’t authorized to speak to reporters said he and his colleagues are trying to keep everyone hydrated throughout the day. Free water and ice will be available at the first aid tents, but the majority of people here were walking around with beers and cocktails.

"Drinking on a hot day like this isn't ideal, but it's the Super Bowl, after all," he said. "Hopefully people will stay safe today."