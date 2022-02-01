Super Bowl tickets got even more expensive this year

This year's Super Bowl set a record high for ticket prices.

Last Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams took the NFC championship by defeating the San Francisco 49ers and will face the Cincinnati Bengals at LA's SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 — placing the stadium's home team against an opponent that has never won a championship before.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price for a ticket is $10,237, according to SeatGeek's Super Bowl ticket tracker. The average ticket price for the Super Bowl in 2021 and 2020 was $8,609 and $7,172, respectively, said Chris Leyden, director of consumer strategy for SeatGeek.

The previous record for the most expensive Super Bowl tickets was last year, but Leyden said this was because of the stadium's reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"For 2022, ticket prices for the Super Bowl really speak to LA as a city and market," Leyden said. "LA is the home team's city and a great destination to visit during this time of the year."

Football fans in Los Angeles, as well as New York City, are also the most enthusiastic buyers for America's most popular sporting event, according to Leyden.

This year will be the first time the Bengals have reached the Super Bowl since 1988. For that reason, Leyden added, "many people in Cincinnati are excited to see their team who has not historically seen success at this sports show."

In the 2019 Super Bowl, the Rams lost to the New England Patriots 13-3.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on NBC in English and on Telemundo in Spanish, and it will be available to stream for premium users of Peacock and through NBC Sports’ platforms.

Information about international broadcasts can be found here. Kickoff for the Feb. 13 matchup was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT, 6:30 p.m. ET.

