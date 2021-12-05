Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shares video rescuing sea turtle to Instagram

Gisele Bündchen went from supermodel to superhero after saving a sea turtle tangled in fishing net.

Bündchen, 41, posted a video of the rescue to her Instagram on Saturday.

"Life is a series of opportunities that appear daily, and we choose what to do with them. Today was no different," she wrote in the post.

The mother-of-two said she came across the turtle while walking her dog, Onyx. While on the walk, Onyx "started barking at a pile of ocean trash that had washed during high tide," she wrote.

"When I came closer I saw this beautiful turtle turned upside down with a look of hopelessness and exhaustion in her eyes, her body knotted and entangled in a fishing net," Bündchen wrote.

In the clip, Bündchen can be seen removing the netting from the turtle, who was upside down, and flipping the turtle over once it was freed. Bündchen then carries the turtle, flapping its flippers, to the water.

Bündchen said she carried the turtle to the ocean because it was too tired to return on its own.

“I immediately started to free her from the net that was strangling her, but even after we got her untied, she was too tired to make her way back to the ocean,” she wrote.

She said the encounter reminded her of all the animals, who are not freed from human debris and die and that humans must protect animals.

"Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it’s our choice," she wrote.

Bündchen has previous expressed a connection with sea turtles. The model recently joined the U.N.’s “Wild for Life” campaign. As part of the campaign, Bündchen selected an animal as her “kindred species."

Her choice? The sea turtle.