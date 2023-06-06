Susan Boyle reveals she suffered a stroke last year: ‘I fought like crazy to get back on stage’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Susan Boyle shared some personal news about her health.

The Scottish singer made a surprise appearance during the “Britain’s Got Talent” finale on Sunday, where she revealed that she suffered a stroke last year.

Boyle first took the stage with the West End cast of “Les Misérables” to sing the song that changed her life, “I Dreamed A Dream.” Boyle, 62, sang the track while she was a contestant on the show in 2009.

After Sunday's performance, “BGT” hosts Dec Donnelly and Ant McPartlin asked Boyle how it felt to return to the show’s stage.

“It feels great,” she said. “It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke.”

“I have fought like crazy to get back on stage,” she continued. “And I have done it.”

The show’s creator and main judge Simon Cowell also shared some words with the singer, telling her, “Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well, but if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because it wouldn’t be the same without you.”

The singer also reflected on the moment and her health issues on her social media. Boyle shared a slideshow of photos from the night on her Instagram and Facebook.

“Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial,” she began. “This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke.”

“For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, ‘I Dreamed A Dream’…” she concluded.

The comments section was filled with supportive messages from fans.

“You are so loved by so many Susan. Glad to hear you are recovering. Stay strong and feel the love from the world around you,” one person wrote, while another added, “I’m so glad you are back. I hope you get better soon and continue to sing like you do.”

Another added, “So sorry to hear you had a stroke, but beyond relieved that you are doing well now. Looking forward to more years of hearing your beautiful voice.”

Boyle competed on the third season of “Britain’s Got Talent,” where she sang the “Les Mis” song.

She came in second place behind dance act Diversity, but had a successful solo career. Her 2009 debut album, “I Dreamed a Dream,” became the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time and set a record for first-week sales by a debut album, per the BBC.