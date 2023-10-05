Tattoo artist Kat Von D gets baptized after renouncing witchcraft and the occult

Kat Von D is beginning a new chapter of her life.

On Oct. 3, the famed tattoo artist and “LA Ink” star posted a video of her getting baptized on Instagram, more than a year after she announced she was giving up witchcraft.

The clip, which is captioned only with a sign of the cross, captures some of the people at the baptism, while angelic music plays before the camera settles in on her.

“Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in obedience to his divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” the pastor says before dunking her in the baptismal pool.

She then hugs the pastor while those in attendance applaud.

In July 2022, Von D shared a photo of tarot cards and several books on witchcraft while revealing she was giving up her interest in “macabre” subject matters.

“I don’t know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I’ve come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past,” she wrote.

“Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be."

“I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

Von D also wrote she was not trying to degrade anyone interested in topics like witchcraft, while noting she had to follow her own path.

“But right now, it’s never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light,” she wrote.

Von D and her husband Leafar Seyer welcomed son Leafar Von D Reyes in 2018.