Taylor Swift accidentally swallows a bug during Eras Tour concert

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Taylor Swift had to shake it off when she accidentally inhaled a bug on stage during a recent Eras Tour show.

The “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, was performing in Chicago on June 4 when she broke into a coughing fit and turned away from the audience.

“I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry,” she said, still coughing and choking, as seen in a video of the moment shared by Twitter user @CatalinaGarciaH.

“It’s totally fine, it’s just stupid,” Swift said, joking that the bug was “delicious.”

“Is there any chance that none of you saw that?” she quipped as she turned back to the crowd. “It’s fine, it’s all … I’ve swallowed it.”

“Okay, so I’m just going to try not to do as many of those,” she added. “This is going to happen again tonight.”

The moment sparked some funny reactions on social media, including from fans who were envious of the bug.

“can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT????” one fan joked on Twitter.

“imagine being the bug who got swallowed by the taylor swift at the eras tour,” another fan tweeted.

The bug in question may have met an untimely end, but Swift’s momentary onstage mishap clearly didn’t slow her down.

On June 5, she tweeted a track list for her upcoming album, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

She also shared that the album, a re-release of her 2010 album, “Speak Now,” will feature new collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore singer Hayley Williams.

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” she wrote on Twitter. “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now.”

This is the third album the Grammy winner has re-recorded, following re-releases of 2008’s “Fearless” and 2012’s “Red.”