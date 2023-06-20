Taylor Swift just added 42 more international Eras Tour stops

Taylor Swift is now up to 50 international stops along her Eras Tour.

She announced 42 new international dates June 20 on social media and on her website, adding to the eight she announced earlier this month on Twitter.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

The new dates include a fourth night in Mexico City this August, a third night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this November and more dates through August 2024 in places such as Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia and Milan, Italy.

The “Midnights” singer’s Eras Tour kicked off on March 23 in Glendale, Arizona, and is now scheduled to end Aug. 17, 2024 in London, England.