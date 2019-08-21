Breaking News Emails
Taylor Swift fans are burning red with excitement after the singer confirmed her intention to record new versions of her past hits after the original master recordings were sold to talent manager Scooter Braun, who she's publicly accused of bullying her.
The 10-time Grammy winner told CBS Sunday Morning that she "absolutely" intends to regain control of her music catalog by re-recording songs she wrote while under contract with her former label, Big Machine Records.
Swift publicly lambasted the label's chief executive, Scott Borchetta, for selling her work to a holding group led by Braun, who she claimed spent years bullying her. In a viral Tumblr post from June, Swift said she tried to purchase her original catalog back from her former label but ultimately chose to walk away than sign a restrictive new contract with Big Machine Records.
"When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them," Swift wrote. "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter."
Though Braun did not make a public statement on Swift's accusations, his wife denied the claims that he was a bully. Borchetta, who Swift said knew of her feelings about Braun, also denied ever hearing Braun speak negatively of the pop star.
Fans of the singer, who call themselves "Swifties," actually encouraged Swift to go back and record new versions of her past work back in July while tweeting #WeStandWithTaylor in support of her.
"I grew up listening to Taylor's music. It's part of my life and it helped me a lot," one fan tweeted in July. "Her music speaks a lot and it's hers. It's her story. Owning her music is owning her story, how she is from the past and how it shaped her to be who she is today."
A petition by fans circulated online in July that urged Swift to re-record her albums in an effort to devalue the original masters and loosen Braun's control over her work. It had more than 200,000 signatures by Wednesday, more than a month after it was created.
Swift's previous six albums made her one of only two female solo artists to win Album Of The Year twice for her solo recordings, according to the Recording Academy. Her fifth studio album, "1989," earned her the Best Album, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video Grammy awards in 2015.
It's unclear whether Swift plans to re-record all of her previous six albums or a select few. A publicist for the pop singer did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News.
Swift is set to release her new album, "Lover," on Friday as part of her new deal with Universal Music Group that was announced in November.