Taylor Swift removed as Grammy nominee for Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR'

The Recording Academy removed Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as Grammy album of the year nominees on Sunday for their roles as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour," citing a submission error.

“During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track ‘deju vu.’ Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track, ‘deja vu,’" the Recording Academy said in a statement.

Because Clark, Antonoff and Swift were only songwriters of an interpolated track, the Academy said the three would be excluded as nominees in the album of the year category for "Sour."

Swift and Antonoff, however, will still remain contenders in the category for their work on the album, "evermore."

The news came after several other updates to the Grammy nominee list, including the addition of Linda Chorney's "Bored" as a best American roots song nominee, and the removal of Marilyn Manson as a best rap song nominee for Kanye West's "Jail."

Chorney was added back into the competition after she was listed as a contender and then removed because of an "audit" conducted by the accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the awards’ longtime partner in collecting and tabulating votes, The New York Times reported.

The decision to remove Manson was “procedural” because he was not a songwriter for “Jail,” NBC News confirmed.

Manson faces sexual assault lawsuits from several women, including “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco, who sued in April alleging that he committed multiple violent sexual assaults, a rape and other abuse from 2009 to 2013. Manson has not been charged with any crime connected to the allegations. A representative has repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual assault.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcast live from Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022.