Welcome to New York: Taylor Swift set to be at game to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Jets  

Let's call it a mini stadium tour: Taylor Swift will again be at Travis Kelce’s game this weekend, a source told NBC News.

The superstar will watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday night in New Jersey, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

Representatives for Swift declined to comment.

After days of rumors that the “Shake it Off” singer was dating the Chiefs tight end, she blew up the internet — and most other forms of media — by showing up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. She not only sported a Chiefs jacket, but further fueled rumors by sitting next to Kelce’s mother.

Her attendance at the game launched memes, drove massive sales of Kelce’s jersey and spurred Swifties to mob Kansas City-area businesses rumored to be visited by the megastar.

Though the two have not officially confirmed they are dating, a source close to Swift said they are indeed hanging out and getting to know each other.

The football pro spoke glowingly of the performer on his podcast this week, calling it "ballsy" of her to show up at his game in Kansas City.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast.

“That s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure. Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Kelce said.