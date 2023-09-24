Taylor Swift seen with Travis Kelce's mother at Chiefs game amid dating speculation

Pop sensation Taylor Swift made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, a notable attendance as the internet has spent weeks speculating over rumors that she is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was sitting with Kelce's mother, Donna, in a clip posted by Fox Sports just as the game against the Chicago Bears kicked off. The 33-year-old star was decked out in red and white, cheering the Chiefs on, according to the video.

Speculation about Swift and Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, first began when he attended The Eras Tour over the summer. Kelce joked in a podcast with his brother, Jason, that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Last week Kelce told "The Pat McAfee Show" that he found the headlines about the two amusing, but that he invited her to a game.

“I threw the ball in her court. I told her, I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

By no means is Swift's appearance confirmation that the two are dating, but it certainly set the internet ablaze. A source close to the singer told NBC News that she and Kelce are hanging out and that it was still early stages.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the Fox Sports' game commentators noted Swift in the crowd with Kelce's mother, saying the crowd in their suite seemed to be having a great time.

"I think the secret’s out. I think we can play matchmaker and put the rumors to rest," broadcaster Greg Olsen said. "I think they're officially a couple and I think the internet is going crazy right now."

Kelce's brother and fellow NFL colleague, Jason, was asked about the rumors while appearing on an Amazon Prime post-game and deflected the question.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there," he said. "I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”