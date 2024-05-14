IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Taylor Swift trademarks 'Female Rage: The Musical'

The pop star surprised fans at her Paris show with a new section of her Eras Tour called "Female Rage: The Musical."
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
By Minyvonne Burke and Elizabeth Maline

Taylor Swift filed a trademark for "Female Rage: The Musical," after she surprised fans at her Paris show with a new section of her Eras Tour over the weekend.

TAS Rights Management, LLC, the pop star's management group, submitted the paperwork on Saturday, documents show.

Swift, 34, released her latest blockbuster studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," last month. And her record-setting Eras Tour picked back up in Paris after taking a two-month hiatus, giving fans new songs and another portion of the show.

"This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical," Swift wrote in a post on X Sunday. "To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris."

"I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour," she continued. "See you very soon, Stockholm!"

While it's unclear what Swift's plans are, fans quickly took to social media to share their theories.

"My guess is this is probably for merch. I do not see her making a musical that’s literally named this. Seems too on the nose for a real piece of work, but works well as a funny eras tour joke," one person posted on X.

"The taylor swift effect coming to Broadway," another wrote.

