Taylor Swift's father will not face charges over alleged assault on Australian photographer

Taylor Swift's dad will not face legal actions over accusations he assaulted a photographer, the Australian police confirmed.

Officers "conducted an investigation following a report of an assault" on Feb. 27 at Neutral Bay Wharf in Sydney. "No further police action will be taken in relation to the matter," the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement to NBC News Wednesday.

Photographer Ben McDonald claimed Scott Swift punched him after Swift stepped off a yacht with his daughter last month. McDonald did not require medical treatment.

Ben McDonald, a photographer, has told police he was punched by Taylor Swift's father on the Sydney waterfront. Ben McDonald / AP

“It was just a punch in the chops. It’s a little tender, but I don’t have any bruising,” McDonald told the Associated Press.

“In 23 years, I haven’t been assaulted and punched in the chops, particularly by the talent’s dad,” he added.

Taylor Swift wrapped up the Australian leg of her “Eras Tour” the previous night and was in the Sydney area when the incident unfolded.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” Swift’s team said.

The police declined to name anyone involved, only stating "a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man" in their initial statement.

Sky News Australia and Reuters first reported that Scott Swift had been accused and a photographer was involved.