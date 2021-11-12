Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release inspires Jake Gyllenhaal memes

Soon after Taylor Swift released a re-recording of her fourth studio album "Red" on Friday, the internet was flooded with memes about actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Swift and Gyllenhaal reportedly dated for about three months 11 years ago. The couple were first seen together in October 2010 but reportedly broke up by January 2011. The original version of “Red” was released in 2012.

Many fans have long speculated that the age gap between the couple — Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29 at the time — is one of the main reasons why they broke up.

The theory began after Swift released a new, 10-minute version of the song, “All Too Well.” The song was updated with new lyrics, including one line that references an age gap between the song’s main character and another person.

From photos of Swift smiling in front of a fire to Gyllenhaal looking distressed, there were plenty of laughs to be had online.

Here's our roundup of the internet's most popular memes about the couple.

Some fans even joked about the song's now-famous line about the scarf she left in the drawers of her ex-lover's sister's home.

Swift said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday that the original version of "All Too Well" was an "absurd length," so it was cut down for the 2012 release of "Red."

When it came time to work on the re-release, though, she decided to replace the track with the original 10-minute version.

Swift has been re-recording several of her albums since a public feud with Scooter Braun, an executive at her former label, Big Machine Records.

On Friday at 7 p.m. ET, the Grammy-winning singer will release a short film on YouTube based on “All Too Well,” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The short film, she told Fallon, will be full of Easter eggs.