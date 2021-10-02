Lin-Manuel Miranda gives teen video alibi for cutting history class

A high school student in Georgia told his U.S. history teacher he was going to miss class Thursday because "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was going to have lunch at his home.

And in an effort to convince his skeptical teacher that he was telling the truth, Luke Stevens sent her a video of Miranda excusing him from class.

"This is Lin Manuel Miranda, I'm sorry he can't be in U.S. history class right now, but he's with me. We're going go over the Bill of Rights, and anything you may be covering right now," Miranda said in the video. "We cover a lot in about two-and-a-half hours of 'Hamilton,' but we're gonna go over it in specifics now. So this is not lost time, thank you for excusing him from class."

When my son told his US History teacher that he wasn’t gonna be in class yesterday because @Lin_Manuel was having lunch at our home, she didn’t believe him. She does now! @FultonCoSchools @The_CHSKnights pic.twitter.com/0lcORmLmO2 — Tamara Stevens (@TWareStevens) September 30, 2021

Miranda's hit musical was inspired in the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The teacher, who happens to be a huge "Hamilton" fan, responded to the video saying, "OMG!!!! I AM FREAKING OUT."

"Tell him I just saw the show for the first time and I love it! We will be using his songs tomorrow to teach about Washington's precedents and the cabinet battles!!" Ms. Meggin Rosner, who teaches at Centennial High School, told Luke in a written message.

Ms. Rosner is a very happy US History teacher now! pic.twitter.com/WOcVUte6Jv — Tamara Stevens (@TWareStevens) September 30, 2021

Miranda was in the Atlanta area attending a fundraiser birthday function for Luke's mother, Tamara Stevens, who works with voting rights groups in Georgia.

In addition to helping Luke convince his teacher he was telling the truth about missing class, Miranda played piano and sang "Happy Birthday" to Luke's mother, NBC's Atlanta afiliate WXIA reported.