What do teens mean when they say ‘sigma’?

What the sigma?

Some know “sigma” as the 18th letter of the Greek alphabet but it’s also teen slang for a cool dude.

According to Know Your Meme, sigma is “referring to a supposed classification for men who are successful and popular, but also silent and rebellious.” Sigma males are “considered ‘equal’ to Alphas on the hierarchy but live outside of the hierarchy by choice,” reads the website.

Urban Dictionary adds that sigma “is what all 10 year olds think they are.” As reported by British GQ, the word “sigma” was born from the misogynistic “manosphere.”

What does ‘sigma’ mean?

Philip Lindsay, a special education math teacher in Payson, Arizona, broke down “Sigma” on TikTok.

“There’s this group of people who have this hierarchy for males — there’s ‘alpha’ and there’s ‘sigma,’” Lindsay said in a video. “This is a group of people that mainly ranks males based on looks, success, that whole thing.”