Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine said Cardi B was a gang member while testifying under oath Thursday as part of a case against two alleged members of a Brooklyn street gang.
6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said under cross-examination that Cardi B was also a member of the notorious Bloods gang, according to the New York Daily News.
“You knew Cardi B was a Blood?” defense attorney Alex Huot asked 6ix9ine.
“Correct,” Tekashi said while testifying for the government.
Cardi B, who grew up in the Bronx, has already admitted to associating with members of the gang in a GQ profile last year.
"When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of Bloods," she told GQ.
Although a representative of her label, Atlantic Records, told Billboard Magazine on Thursday she was never a member of the gang, saying simply, "This is not true."
Though Cardi B did not make a public statement about 6ix9ine's testimony, she appeared to address the issue in an un-captioned Instagram post. The 26-year-old mother posted a now viral video clip of actress Keke Palmer saying "I don't know who this man is" while being showed a photo of former vice president Dick Cheney.
6ix9ine was testifying in court Thursday as a prosecution witness at the federal trial of two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, defendant Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack. The two men allegedly abducted and robbed 6ix9ine after a falling out.
Both defendants have denied the charges, with an attorney for Ellison portraying the alleged kidnapping as a publicity stunt.