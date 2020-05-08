The Tennessee Titans' president Steve Underwood is retiring after 40 years with the team, but the announcement was somewhat overshadowed by his unique mustache and beard combo.
"Tennessee Titans team president Steve Underwood's facial hair is the only thing I care about today," tweeted one person, alongside a picture of Underwood, whose facial hair covers his lips.
"Store: 'sorry we're out of masks.' Steve Underwood: 'No problem,'" tweeted another.
Some speculated about what Underwood would do with his new-found free time, offering suggestions like "filtering krill out of seawater" or growing his beard even longer.
Underwood began his career as legal counsel to the team, which was known then as the Houston Oilers, and helped facilitate the team's move from Houston to Tennessee after its 1996 season. He initially retired in 2011, but reversed his retirement in 2015 to join the team as its president and CEO.
According to the Houston Chronicle, which first reported that Underwood was retiring as president Friday, Underwood will remain in the organization as a special advisor to owner Amy Adams Strunk.
Though many found his facial hair distracting, others acknowledged the role Underwood played in leading the team to success.
"Steve Underwood helped in the transformation of this franchise into being a winning team that we see today," tweeted Jeremy Smith, founder of The SpeedCast, a sports podcast. "Thank you for all the hard work Steve. #TitanUp."