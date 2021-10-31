Dorit Kemsley, one of the stars of the Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," posted on Instagram on Saturday to address a recent burglary at her home in Encino, California.

"As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," Kemsley wrote in her post.

Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Kemsley's home, where she lives with husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, and their children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

The men broke into the home by smashing a rear window and then made their way upstairs, where they confronted Kemsley in bed. The intruders ordered Kemsley out of her bed, demanded jewelry and other valuables and at least one intruder threatened to kill her, familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The men, who claimed they were armed, stole about $1 million worth of valuables, Kemsley said.

In her Instagram post, Kemsley said her children slept through the burglary, adding that they were unaware of what happened.

"I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed," she wrote.

Kemsley said she had thrown herself back into her work in an attempt to return to normality and said she is confident that is the right thing for her and her family as she "independently work[s] through the trauma."

"My family now needs to start the healing process," she wrote.

Kemsley thanked her family, friend and fans for their support as well as the law enforcement officials who were helping to investigate the burglary.

"I'm so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you all again for your support," she wrote.

Safety has been a concern among "Real Housewives" cast members and Kemsley is not the first to experience a break in.

In 2017, Kyle Richards' Encino home was burglarized while she an her husband were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, TMZ reported at the time.

An estimated $1 million in jewelry and accessories were taken, including a ring that once belonged to her mother and diamond earrings given to her by her husband on television.