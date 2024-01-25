Texas metal band apologizes for tossing severed pig head into crowd, is criticized for apologizing 

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A Texas black metal band apologized for throwing a severed pig head into the crowd during a recent concert and is taking heat from some fans — not on account of the horrific stunt, but for the apology.

Martyrdom played Friday at Houston nightspot White Swan when the pig head went flying, patrons and witnesses reported on social media.

The band took responsibility for the gross stunt, saying "we are incredibly sorry to anyone we offended with our actions and gimmicks on stage," according to statement to the metal news site Lambgoat.

The apology went on to specifically say sorry to any vegans and Muslims in the crowd who might have been impacted by the flying pig head.

"We are a black metal band, and as part of it, we try to add a little bit of imagery and shock value to our set," the band said. "Unfortunately our acts has gotten carried away and way out of hand, offending many and even harming some."

When the band went on Instagram to remind everyone of its upcoming gig in Austin, some fans wanted to pick a fight about the apology.

"Bending over for cancel culture. How very black metal of you guys," one Instagram follower wrote.

The band responded by asking if the follower had a "neck beard," adding that they "must have nothing important or significant going on in your life if you keep coming back on our page and commenting."

Another Instagram user called Martyrdom "a joke" by "apologising for offending religion or vegans."

That commenter added: "Everyone in the scene laughs at you."

The band pointed out that "apologizing" is the proper U.S. spelling of the word and followed up with the sad trombone sound of "womp womp."

Representatives for the band and club could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

When the band took the stage with a cooler on Friday night, witness Danh Bui, 26, told NBC News on Thursday that fellow concertgoers mentioned to him that Martyrdom regularly throws a severed pig head into the crowd.

"I called b---s---, I was like no way, no way," Bui recalled thinking at the time. "I thought it'd be fake."

But as Bui discovered, it was nauseatingly real.

"People were screaming, kids were picking it up. There was cartilage and little meat pieces on people. I did not expect it," the aspiring rapper said.

"For sure it was gross," he said. "I started dry-heaving. I had to go vomit outside."