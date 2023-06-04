Ticketless Taylor Swift fans are gathering outside stadiums for a different kind of Eras Tour experience

CHICAGO — After demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour overwhelmed Ticketmaster’s system, fans across the country who were left empty-handed are gathering in the next best place. At a park outside Soldier Field, where Swift was performing, hundreds of fans came together Friday to create their own concert experience.

The sold-out tour has packed venues night after night, and broken attendance records at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. A disastrous Ticketmaster presale last year left fans frustrated and desperate, tickets are now selling at thousands above face value and prices have only increased since opening night in March. With tickets out of the question for many, fans have gotten creative.

As one fan was overheard saying to a friend, you just can’t stop Swifties.