Tiffany Haddish says racism makes her fearful of raising children

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed that racism makes her fearful of raising children.

"I'm a little older now and people are always asking when I'm gonna have some babies," Haddish, 40, said Monday on an episode of NBA star Carmelo Anthony's weekly YouTube series "What's In Your Glass." "There's a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, 'Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.' But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed."

"Like, why would I put someone through that?" the comedian added.

Anthony, father to his 13-year-old son, Kiyan, agreed that raising Black children amid racism is "scary to even think about," to which Haddish responded that racism is not something white people have to consider when it comes to planning their family.

"And white people don't have to think about that, that's something they don't have to think about," Haddish said. "It's time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit. And maybe we don't all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings."

Haddish told CNN at a June Black Lives Matter protest that she can't drive to Beverly Hills "without being pulled over" and that she wonders whether it'll be her "last day" each time she's stopped by police.

"There's certain people in my family, if they walk out the door, they might not come back. I try to laugh and figure out a way to make it funny," Haddish told the outlet. "It's really hard. I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police. It's scary. You shouldn't be scared to be in America."

Haddish told Anthony that the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police caused her to cry everyday about how Black people are routinely "hunted and slaughtered" and that she urges young Black women in particular to be "as informed as possible" and to not "be afraid to get involved in your community and live your best life."

"We’re all trying to figure out, how do you fix this?” Haddish said. “How do you stop this? And all I can think is, ‘how do we change people’s hearts?’ and that’s what I’ve been trying to do my whole career. Everybody wants to be happy. Nobody wants to see their family slaughtered.”