Tiger Woods' former girlfriend wants NDA nullified citing sexual assault act

Tiger Woods' former girlfriend Erica Herman filed court documents seeking to nullify a nondisclosure agreement she signed, arguing that federal law prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman, who dated Woods for six years, filed the complaint Monday in a Martin County, Florida, circuit court.

It says that Herman "is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has."

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup in Victoria, Australia, on Dec. 14, 2019. Ben Jared / Getty Images file

"She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom," the document continues. "There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the Court."

The NDA was signed in August 2017, when the pair began a personal and professional relationship, the filing states. Herman was previously the general manager at his restaurant The Woods Jupiter.

The lawsuit says the NDA should be voided because of the Speak Out Act, which protects victims of sexual assault or harassment, but does not make specific allegations against Woods.

In a separate court filing from October, Herman accused Woods of locking her out of the Treasure Coast, Florida, home they shared. She is seeking more than $30 million in damages, according to a suit filed against the homestead trust Woods controls.

The lawsuit states that she entered an "oral tenancy agreement" with Woods that remains in effect for five more years. Herman alleges that she was tricked to leave the home after she was told to pack a suitcase for a vacation. When she arrived at the airport, she was informed that she had been locked out of the home, according to the filing.

"Defendant‘s agents attempted to justify their illegal conduct by paying for a hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time, having successfully locked Plaintiff out of her home and frightened her away from returning," it says.

Since then, the lawsuit says she has repeatedly asked to be let back into the home but the trust and its agents refused and removed her belongings from the residence. The suit also alleges that they misappropriated $40,000 cash that belonged to her.

Woods' team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Woods’ attorneys filed a response to Herman's lawsuit about being removed from the home, saying that she was "advised that she was no longer welcome" after the pair ended their relationship. They said she "responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit."