Roughly nine months after a car accident left him seriously injured, Tiger Woods is back on the golf course.

On Sunday, the five-time Masters Tournament winner shared a video of himself on the green, hitting a golf ball. Woods is wearing what appears to be a brace in the video.

"Making progress," Woods, 45, wrote on Twitter.

The golf pro had been undergoing intense physical therapy at his Florida home after he crashed his Genesis SUV in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Feb. 23. He suffered serious leg injuries and underwent multiple surgeries.

"This has been an entirely different animal,” he told Golf Digest in an interview that appeared online in May. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods was driving at least twice the speed limit — 84 mph in a 45 mph zone — at the time of the accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was still going 75 mph when he hit a tree, sending his SUV into the air, officials said.

After the crash, surgeons inserted a rod into his tibia to stabilize fractures, while screws and pins were used to stabilize foot and ankle injuries, Woods' team said.

It's unclear if Woods has plans to return to compete in tournaments any time soon.