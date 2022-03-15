TikTok announces partnership with Cannes Film Festival

TikTok has announced it is the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on May 17.

Cannes does not allow selfies on the red carpet, but this year, TikTok will offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of one of the top film festivals in the world.

TikTok users will be able to watch interviews with actors and red carpet events at Cannes on the app.

The platform said a statement that the creativity of its users around the world plus billions of views in niche communities, like #filmtok, made the partnership between the app and the festival ideal.

"People turn to TikTok to be entertained, express themselves or discover something new, and they share an authentic and rewarding sense of community unlike anywhere else," said Rich Waterworth, general manager of TikTok Europe.

He added that TikTok is excited for the partnership to "deliver creative ways for our community to" engage with cinema.

Thierry Fremaux, general delegate of the festival, described the partnership as a way for the festival to engage with a new generation of cinephiles.

"With this collaboration — which is part of a desire to diversify the audience — we're looking forward to sharing the most exciting and inspiring moments from the Festival and seeing the Festival reimagined through the lens of TikTok creators and its community," Fremaux said in a statement.

The partnership goes beyond simply allowing users to view the festival.

Ahead of the Cannes dates in May, TikTok has launched #TikTokShortFilm, a global competition for creators to share their short films on the platform.

Three winners will be selected by a jury and win a cash prize as well as a trip to the festival. The submission dates run from March 15 to April 8. Winners will be announced at the end of April, according to TikTok.

In addition to its partnership, the festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, has two new media partners: France Televisions, a French public broadcaster, and Brut, a digital company.