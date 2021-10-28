TikTok comedian Huey Haha dies at 22

Huey Ha, a Stockton, California-based comedian known for posting short video sketches, has died, according to a post on his Instagram account.

He was 22. Ha, who went by Huey Haha online, died on Oct. 25. His cause of death was not immediately shared.

“Rest In Peace to Huey Ha,” the Instagram post reads. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters.”

The post also shared a GoFundMe for Ha's funeral costs, which as on Thursday morning had amassed more than $33,000.

On Thursday, some of Ha's nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram expressed disbelief after learning of his death.

"I am so, so sad you're gone. So great we got to meet and film together before you passed. Your legacy will live on," wrote Life coach and Instagram personality Nikole Mitchell.

Coby Jdn, Ha's friend who organized the GoFundMe, also shared a tribute to the late comedian.

“We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through,” Jdn wrote on Instagram. “They already took the fun out the comedy but now it’s not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future.”

Rapper Mozzy posted on Instagram to say that he would cover the funeral costs for Ha. A spokesperson for Mozzy did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

"Appreciate all the gangsta s--- u contributed to the culture!!! U can cancel the car wash ima pay 4 it!!! Get yo rest youngin!!!" Mozzy wrote on Instagram.

Ha is survived by his daughter, Princess.