TikTok star Maddy Baloy, who documented her stage 4 cancer journey, dies at 26

Maddy Baloy, a TikTok star who shared her journey living with terminal stage 4 cancer online and inspired followers by achieving goals on her bucket list, has died, her family said Friday.

She was 26.

Baloy was candid with her over 450,000 followers about her diagnosis and her struggles along the way. She also shared videos showing her achieve longtime dreams of hers, including meeting celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, being on stage in a DJ booth at a music festival and summiting Camelback Mountain in Arizona.

She passed away early Thursday surrounded by her parents and fiancé, the family said.

“Madison was much like her mom and would light up room whenever she came in,” her father, Lucky Talmage, said. “Regardless if you knew Madison for five minutes or five years, she created a special bond with people that she encountered. She was truly special to us.”

“Cancer really has the ability to break you wide open and it definitely leaves a lot to be revealed. One of the things that it revealed about Madison was, not only her strong will and ability to push through the most severe pain, again and again, but it really reflected on just her character,” her mother, Carissa Talmage, said. “She continued to use her comedy, her ability to joke to get through some of the most horrifying events that any parent should ever have to watch their child go through.”

“Even when she was getting sick, nothing would stay down, her body was rejecting everything — food, water, she still couldn’t help but try to make everybody else around her feel comforted and safe,” she added. “Despite what she was going through, to give you a smile, to give you a feeling of belonging and being safe with her around.”

Carissa Talmage said her daughter was “born for something greater than I think anything in this world had to offer,” adding, “She stood out, just the way that she thought and processed life.”

“I was so glad that she found a way to allow others to get to see that,” her mother said on Baloy’s TikTok following.

The family said that Baloy had received an “outpour of kindness” from followers, including thoughtful packages and cards, often from total strangers.

Baloy, who had worked as a kindergarten teacher in Florida, experienced stomach pain in the summer of 2022 that worsened by February 2023, she shared in an Instagram post last year.

She previously told People magazine she believed she had contracted “either a worm” or a stomach virus from one of her students.

She ended up going to the ER where doctors found a large mass in her large intestine and cancerous tumors. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and required emergency surgery.

Doctors told her she had five years to live. “I’ve been told several times that just based on my X-rays, I should be dead right now,” she said to People.

She decided to document the ups and downs of her health journey on TikTok after feeling “so alone and isolated” and to show the world what it’s like to be a young woman living with cancer.

“I knew that I had a lot to say,” she said to the magazine in March.

The family said they plan to hold a celebration of life ceremony in the coming days.