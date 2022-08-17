TikTok star Nathan Apodaca makes acting debut in 'Reservation Dogs'

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca is taking a leap into acting.

Apodaca, also known as “Doggface” on TikTok, recently made his acting debut on FX show, "Reservation Dogs."

Apodaca is known for his 2020 TikTok video in which he is seen skateboarding on a highway while chugging cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." At the time of the video, Apodaca's car broke had broken down so he was forced to skateboard his way to work.

The video, which has since garnered more than 86 million views, catapulted Apodaca into the national spotlight, eventually leading him to a guest-starring role on "Reservation Dogs," which debuted its second season on Aug. 2.

It follows the adventures of four Indigenous teenagers who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. The show has been lauded by critics for capturing the nuances and issues of Native Americans.

Apodaca, who is Northern Arapaho, is credited as Uncle Charley in three episodes of the show's most recent season, according to his IMDb page.

He did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for an interview on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 9, Apodaca thanked the "Reservation Dogs" team for "making this experience like no other."

"It takes me to a fantasy that I always dreamed of, you know, which is awesome," Apodaca told NBC affiliate KPVI of Pocatello, Idaho. "Stepping into an acting career is something I always wanted to do."

"I'm not done until I pay off my mom and dad's house," he added. "I'm still striving to do that."