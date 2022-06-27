TikTok star Ophelia Nichols pleads for help after her teenage son was fatally shot

Beloved TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, known as "Mama Tot," asked her more than 7 million followers for help this weekend after she said her son was fatally shot.

Nichols said her son Randon Lee, 18, was gunned down at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama.

"Today would've been my baby child's 19th birthday, but he was took from me last night, took from my children, my husband, and my family," she said in an emotional video posted Saturday to her account @shoelover99. "My son was murdered. He was shot."

A spokesperson for Prichard Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment. A detective with the department told TODAY Parents that the case is still under investigation and authorities cannot provide any further details at this time.

Nichols did not immediately respond to request for comment. But in her video, she asked her followers for help in finding the suspect.

“Somebody’s got to know something,” Nichols said in the TikTok video, where she also holds up a framed image of her son. “He was just 18 years old, that’s the best part of somebody’s life," she said. "I want you to look at my son, look at him! You took him from me. Look at his face, because I'll never see it again. Someone knows who did this to my child, and I'm asking for somebody's help. Anybody's help. This is my son. Please."